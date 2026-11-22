Latifa bint Mohammed meets women leaders at Dubai Future Week 2026
The ‘Women of the Future’ gathering brought together 20 leaders and pioneers to discuss women’s role in shaping innovation and driving change across key sectorsEmirates247
3 min read
Share
Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met 20 prominent women leaders from the UAE and around the world during Dubai Future Week 2026, engaging in an open dialogue on the future of culture, science, technology, business and society.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: