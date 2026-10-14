Mohammed Al Gergawi outlines three global transformations shaping the future of leadership

Speaking at the annual meetings of the Global Future Leaders, he highlighted shifts in global power, technological advancement and climate-related challenges

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Annual Meetings of Global Future Leaders, said the world is entering a new phase in which not only are events and circumstances changing, but the rules of change themselves are evolving. He stressed that this requires a new concept of leadership and a greater ability to anticipate transformations and shape the future.