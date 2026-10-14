Home UAE Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom in Dubai

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom in Dubai

They discussed key development initiatives and ways to further advance the UAE’s comprehensive development, strengthen its global standing and reinforce its leadership across sectors

Emirates247

Published: 14 October 2026, 21:16 (UAE) Updated: 14 October 2026, 22:16 (UAE) 1 min read Share