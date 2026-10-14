Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom in Dubai
They discussed key development initiatives and ways to further advance the UAE’s comprehensive development, strengthen its global standing and reinforce its leadership across sectorsEmirates247
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Their Highnesses reviewed the latest national developments and priorities, and efforts to strengthening government performance and accelerating progress across sectors to meet the UAE’s aspirations and enhance the quality of life for its people. Picture credit: WAM
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