Omar Al Olama: AI must earn trust before being granted broader powers
UAE AI Minister Omar Al Olama says artificial intelligence must earn trust through risk-based oversight and accountability before gaining broader decision-making powers
By Ibadah Ibrahim2 min read
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His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications at the Global Future Leaders meeting at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, October 14, 2026. (Photo: Patrick Castillo)
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