Home UAE Omar Al Olama: AI must earn trust before being granted broader powers

Omar Al Olama: AI must earn trust before being granted broader powers

UAE AI Minister Omar Al Olama says artificial intelligence must earn trust through risk-based oversight and accountability before gaining broader decision-making powers

By Ibadah Ibrahim Published: 14 October 2026, 10:05 (UAE) Updated: 14 October 2026, 10:20 (UAE) 2 min read Share