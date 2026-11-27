RAK bus-truck crash survivor recalls tragedy that claimed 13 lives
Indian passenger who changed seats moments before the collision survived, while families mourn loved ones killed in the crash.
By Sumaya Al-Hammadi5 min read
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The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that 13 people died after a bus carrying 41 people, including the driver, collided with a truck that had stopped on the side of Al Watan Street because of a technical fault in the early hours of Tuesday.
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