Sharjah International Book Fair unveils biggest-ever edition with Oman as Guest of Honour
The 45th edition will feature 1,500 activities, 106 guests from 25 countries and a diverse programme celebrating literature, culture and creativity
By Mudawi Bin Hanifa3 min read
Share
Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Events and Marketing at the Sharjah Book Authority, unveils the programme for the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair at the authority's headquarters on 13 October. Picture: Ahmad Makki.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: