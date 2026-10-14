Home UAE Sharjah International Book Fair unveils biggest-ever edition with Oman as Guest of Honour

Sharjah International Book Fair unveils biggest-ever edition with Oman as Guest of Honour

The 45th edition will feature 1,500 activities, 106 guests from 25 countries and a diverse programme celebrating literature, culture and creativity

By Mudawi Bin Hanifa Published: 14 October 2026, 15:58 (UAE) 3 min read Share