UAE cracks down on fake Emiratisation: Companies caught nominating citizens on paper dropped by 358 in one year

UAE

MOHRE defines sham Emiratisation as any arrangement that lacks real wage, work and subordination, and warns both employers and citizens against participating in fake employment schemes

Fake Emiratisation practices distort the labour market and Emiratisation indicators, waste resources and incentives allocated to support real employment, and deprive serious citizens of job opportunities and professional development. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) revealed a 34.5% decrease in the number of private sector establishments found to have committed violations related to sham Emiratisation during the past year 2025, compared to 2024, thanks to the efforts of the field and digital monitoring system in detecting practices that violate Emiratisation policies.

The Ministry stressed that it deals firmly with any attempts to circumvent Emiratisation policies and decisions or to take undue advantage of government incentives and benefits allocated to support the employment of citizens, while taking legal action against the parties involved, in accordance with the applicable legislation and decisions.

Statistics issued by the Ministry showed a decline in the number of establishments that were found to be practicing ‘sham Emiratisation’ and against which violation measures were taken, from 1,037 establishments during 2024 to 679 establishments during last year 2025, a decrease of 358 establishments. This confirmed its continued development of monitoring and verification tools, and the use of digital systems and data analysis to monitor abnormal practices, which enhances the integrity of the Emiratisation system, and preserves the rights of citizens and compliant establishments.

The Ministry identified three basic elements for a genuine employment relationship between a citizen and an employer: wage, work, and subordination. It emphasised that the availability of these elements means the absence of sham localisation.

It explained that sham localisation involves employing a citizen nominally by obtaining a work permit for him and registering him with the establishment for a purpose other than that for which it was issued, and concluding an employment contract that has the formal elements but lacks the basic elements that prove the existence of a genuine contractual relationship between the two parties. This is done with the aim of circumventing the laws and ministerial decisions regulating the work of citizens in the private sector, or with the aim of illegally benefiting from government support and incentive systems related to employment and training, or achieving the localisation targets required by the establishment.

The Ministry explained that the measures taken against the violating establishments come in implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2025 regarding violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programs of the UAE Competitiveness Council, in order to support compliance with the legislation and decisions regulating Emiratisation, and to limit practices that aim to circumvent its requirements or achieve undue benefits.

The Ministry pointed out that the danger of sham Emiratisation is not limited to it being a legislative violation, but extends to distorting the labour market and Emiratisation indicators, wasting resources and incentives allocated to support real employment, depriving serious citizens of job opportunities and professional development, as well as harming committed establishments that actually invest in attracting, training and developing Emirati talent.

It emphasised that the goal of Emiratisation policies and programs is to build a productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private sector, and to enable citizens to actively participate in the development process and the national economy, especially in priority sectors. This requires providing real jobs and performing actual tasks that contribute to accumulating experiences, raising productivity, and enhancing career development opportunities.

The Ministry stressed that protecting the integrity of the Emiratisation system is a shared responsibility between the concerned authorities, establishments and citizens, calling on employers to adhere to the essence of localisation policies and their objectives, by providing real job opportunities for citizens, assigning actual job tasks to them and not being satisfied with registering them in official systems without a real work relationship.

It also called on citizens and members of society not to be drawn into fake job offers or arrangements, and to report any cases of fake Emiratisation that they may be exposed to or suspect, stressing the importance of cooperation of members of society in reducing these practices, protecting the rights of job seekers and ensuring that government support and incentive programs are directed to those who deserve them.