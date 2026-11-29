UAE weather: Rain possible in parts of the country, temperatures to reach 33°C
Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast, with mist possible overnight and into Monday morningEmirates247
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Rain chances will continue into the coming days. On Monday, November 30, conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rain over the islands and some eastern, northern and coastal areas. Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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