British actor Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond
Pattinson, whose film credits this year include "The Odyssey," "The Drama" and "Primetime", is taking on the role after Daniel Craig's departureReuters
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Cast member Robert Pattinson poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie "Primetime" in competition, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 5, 2026. Picture credit: Reuters
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