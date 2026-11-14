US to resume flights after air traffic network failure sparks chaos
More than 6,600 flights were canceled and 8,600 delayed, with another 1,500 already canceled for Sunday, according to FlightRadar24.Reuters
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Stranded passengers wait at Benito Juarez International Airport after aircraft at Mexican airports with US-bound flights were asked to stay on the ground during a US halt to airplane takeoffs that grounded thousands of flights and was later lifted, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2026. (Reutes)
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