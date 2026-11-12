Home World Guard appears to rebuke Hegseth's delegation at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Guard appears to rebuke Hegseth's delegation at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Hegseth, his wife and senior aides could be seen taking pictures and speaking to each other on the steps of ⁠the memorial at Arlington National Cemetery following a Veterans Day event.

Reuters

Published: 12 November 2026, 12:03 (UAE) 2 min read Share