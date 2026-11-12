Guard appears to rebuke Hegseth's delegation at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Hegseth, his wife and senior aides could be seen taking pictures and speaking to each other on the steps of the memorial at Arlington National Cemetery following a Veterans Day event.Reuters
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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Rauchet and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff US Air Force General Dan Caine attend a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 11, 2026. (Reuters)
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