Home World US House blocks bid to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

US House blocks bid to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

11 Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, did not vote in the procedural motion that came just hours after Hegseth blasted efforts to impeach him as a farce and delivered a defiant defense

Reuters

Published: 11 November 2026, 09:05 (UAE) 4 min read Share