US House blocks bid to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
11 Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, did not vote in the procedural motion that came just hours after Hegseth blasted efforts to impeach him as a farce and delivered a defiant defenseReuters
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US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth meets with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (not pictured), at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, US, November 10, 2026. (Reuters)
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