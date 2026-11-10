Pentagon chief Hegseth expected to face House impeachment vote this week
US Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, introduced eight articles of impeachment on Monday, setting off a two-day clock for a potential House voteReuters
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US Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) holds a press conference about his resolution to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, November 9, 2026. (Reuters)
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