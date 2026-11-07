False alarms, real chaos: How fake bomb threats scrambled European flights
Fake bomb threats are relatively common, but it is unusual to see so many in such a short period. Here's what to know:Associated Press
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An aircraft takes off at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino, near Rome, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, after a flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France amid reports of bomb threats targeting multiple flights across Europe. (AP)
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