Bomb threats cause flight disruptions across Europe

A series of recent bomb threats targeting European passenger flights has sparked emergency landings, route diversions, and thorough security sweeps across the continent

A Finnair aircraft on the tarmac at Fiumicino Airport, after a Finnair plane from Helsinki was safely escorted to its scheduled landing in Rome by Italian Air Force jets following bomb threats that forced airliners to make unplanned landings across Europe, in Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy, November 5, 2026. (Reuters)