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Social media ban is needed to protect children's brains: Australia

The Australian government is fighting in the High Court two constitutional challenges to the ban that took effect last year on young children holding accounts on Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch.

Associated Press

Published: 4 November 2026, 13:36 (UAE) 2 min read Share