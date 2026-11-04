Social media ban is needed to protect children's brains: Australia
The Australian government is fighting in the High Court two constitutional challenges to the ban that took effect last year on young children holding accounts on Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch.Associated Press
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The ban puts the onus on the platforms to exclude young children. The targeted platforms face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($34.5 million) if they fail to take reasonable steps to remove the accounts of young children. Photo credit: Ron Lach/Pexels
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