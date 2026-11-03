Home World Taxing billionaires' wealth: California could become the first US state to do it

Taxing billionaires' wealth: California could become the first US state to do it

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has framed the proposal as a monumental step toward reining in deep wealth inequality by ensuring the ultra-rich pay their fair share.

Associated Press

Published: 3 November 2026, 11:16 (UAE) Updated: 3 November 2026, 11:33 (UAE) 4 min read Share