Taxing billionaires' wealth: California could become the first US state to do it
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has framed the proposal as a monumental step toward reining in deep wealth inequality by ensuring the ultra-rich pay their fair share.Associated Press
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California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a "Stop the Power Grab'' rally for Democrat gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra.. Newsom has warned the tax move would prompt the state's wealthiest to move out of California and take their tax money with them. (Reuters)
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