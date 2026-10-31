Home World One man, one journey, 28 years: Karl Bushby's walk around the world is almost complete

One man, one journey, 28 years: Karl Bushby's walk around the world is almost complete

Karl Bushby was a young man of 29 at the start and now he's past middle age at 57 as he approaches his mother's home in Hull, England. A look at his quest in numbers

Associated Press

Published: 31 October 2026, 13:41 (UAE) Updated: 31 October 2026, 13:51 (UAE) 3 min read Share