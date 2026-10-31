One man, one journey, 28 years: Karl Bushby's walk around the world is almost complete
Karl Bushby was a young man of 29 at the start and now he's past middle age at 57 as he approaches his mother's home in Hull, England. A look at his quest in numbersAssociated Press
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British adventurer Karl Bushby pauses during his walk near Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, on the final stretch of his 28-year walk around the world to get back to his mother's home in Hull. (AP)
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