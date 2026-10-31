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    One man, one journey, 28 years: Karl Bushby's walk around the world is almost complete

    Karl Bushby was a young man of 29 at the start and now he's past middle age at 57 as he approaches his mother's home in Hull, England. A look at his quest in numbers

    Associated PressAssociated Press
    3 min read
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    British adventurer Karl Bushby pauses during his walk near Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, on the final stretch of his 28-year walk around the world to get back to his mother's home in Hull. (AP)

    British adventurer Karl Bushby pauses during his walk near Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, on the final stretch of his 28-year walk around the world to get back to his mother's home in Hull. (AP)

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