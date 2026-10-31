Home World 90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder competes in Spain, credits traditional diet for longevity

90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder competes in Spain, credits traditional diet for longevity

Toshisuke Kanazawa faced younger rivals at an international bodybuilding event and says brown rice, natto and miso soup have helped keep him healthy for decades.

Reuters

Published: 31 October 2026, 09:44 (UAE) Updated: 31 October 2026, 10:15 (UAE) 2 min read Share

Japan's Toshisuke Kanazawa, 90, poses with his participation medal after competing at the IFBB World Fitness Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, on October 30, 2026. Kanazawa took on rivals decades younger in the masters category, showcasing his enduring passion for bodybuilding. (Reuters)