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    90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder competes in Spain, credits traditional diet for longevity

    Toshisuke Kanazawa faced younger rivals at an international bodybuilding event and says brown rice, natto and miso soup have helped keep him healthy for decades.

    ReutersReuters
    2 min read
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    Japan's Toshisuke Kanazawa, 90, poses with his participation medal after competing at the IFBB World Fitness Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, on October 30, 2026. Kanazawa took on rivals decades younger in the masters category, showcasing his enduring passion for bodybuilding. (Reuters)

    Japan's Toshisuke Kanazawa, 90, poses with his participation medal after competing at the IFBB World Fitness Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, on October 30, 2026. Kanazawa took on rivals decades younger in the masters category, showcasing his enduring passion for bodybuilding. (Reuters)

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    Japan&#039;s Toshisuke Kanazawa, 90, waits to receive a spray tan ahead of the IFBB World Fitness Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, on October 30, 2026, as fellow competitors look on. (Reuters)
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    Japan&#039;s Toshisuke Kanazawa, 90, waits to receive a spray tan ahead of the IFBB World Fitness Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, on October 30, 2026, as fellow competitors look on. (Reuters)

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