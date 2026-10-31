Home World NASA telescope on brink of Earth re-entry after failed rescue mission

NASA telescope on brink of Earth re-entry after failed rescue mission

Most of the 1 ½-ton telescope is expected to burn up in the atmosphere. But a handful of pieces made of denser-than-lead tungsten and some mirror parts could survive reentry,

Associated Press

Published: 31 October 2026, 18:05 (UAE) 2 min read Share