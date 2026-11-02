Karl Bushby returns home to northern England after a 28-year, 31,000-mile walk around the world
Bushby was a 29-year-old ex-paratrooper when he walked from his home to a Royal Air Force base near Oxford and caught a flight to South America. He returned as a 57-year-oldAssociated Press
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British adventurer Karl Bushby walks through Hull, England, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, on his way to the city centre before making his way back to his mother's home after 28 years of his journey walking across the world. Picture credit: AP
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