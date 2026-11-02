Home World Karl Bushby returns home to northern England after a 28-year, 31,000-mile walk around the world

Karl Bushby returns home to northern England after a 28-year, 31,000-mile walk around the world

Bushby was a 29-year-old ex-paratrooper when he walked from his home to a Royal Air Force base near Oxford and caught a flight to South America. He returned as a 57-year-old

Associated Press

Published: 2 November 2026, 21:47 (UAE) 3 min read Share