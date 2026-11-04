Home World Hakeem Jeffries poised to become speaker of US House of Representatives

Hakeem Jeffries poised to become speaker of US House of Representatives

As speaker, Jeffries, representing a New York City congressional district, would preside over a majority that will be sworn in the first week of January, taking the reins from Republicans who controlled the House for the past four years.

Reuters

Published: 4 November 2026, 10:48 (UAE) 4 min read Share