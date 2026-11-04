Hakeem Jeffries poised to become speaker of US House of Representatives
As speaker, Jeffries, representing a New York City congressional district, would preside over a majority that will be sworn in the first week of January, taking the reins from Republicans who controlled the House for the past four years.Reuters
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US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) midterm election night watch party as election results point toward Democrats regaining control of the US House of Representatives, in Washington, DC, US, November 3, 2026. (Reuters)
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