New US travel declaration required from November 4
Passengers travelling to the US, including those transiting through American airports, must complete and sign a new declaration form before travel unless exempt.
By Luay Abdullah1 min read
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According to an update published by Emirates on its website on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the new requirements apply to all passengers departing for the United States from 11:59pm Eastern Time on November 3, 2026.
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