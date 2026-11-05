Saudi Arabia warns of potential danger in Yanbu oil hub as Houthi attacks continue
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it destroyed a missile launched by the group towards holy city of Medina.Reuters
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File photo: Satellite imagery shows repairs and bypass construction of the Saudi Arabia East-West pipeline days after damage following a drone attack, near Al Dhekra, Al Madinah Province, Saudi Arabia, September 22, 2026. (Reuters)
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