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Saudi Arabia warns of potential danger in Yanbu oil hub as Houthi attacks continue

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it ⁠destroyed a missile launched by the group towards holy city of Medina.

Reuters

Published: 5 November 2026, 15:53 (UAE) 2 min read Share