Astronomers spot rare double-ring system around white dwarf 1,600 light years away

The white dwarf, named J1328−1450, is located in the Milky Way roughly 1,600 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Virgo.

Artist's impression shows two gaseous discs of debris from planetary wreckage around the white dwarf J1328−1450 -- the dead core of a star similar to our sun that expelled its outer layers at the end of its lifetime. The star was suspected to have had a planetary system that was vaporized to rubble as the star died, and this debris ended up arranged in a disc arrangement like the one shown here, in this handout image released by the European Southern Observatory on October 27, 2026. (Reuters)