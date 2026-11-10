Billionaire tax measure on California ballot defeated
The failure of the billionaire tax marks a blow to the left wing of the Democratic Party, even as Democrats won decisive majorities in both houses of CongressReuters
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US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) attends a rally in support of Proposition 40 and in opposition to Propositions 41 and 42, related to a proposal to tax billionaires, ahead of the midterm elections in Los Angeles, California, US, October 5, 2026. (Reuters)
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