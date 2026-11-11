At least 300 Italian schools evacuated after email bomb alerts
The security alert came amid rising concerns in Europe about so-called hybrid warfare threats which have targeted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and TV broadcasters.Reuters
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Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara told the La7 TV channel that the alerts were presumed to be hoaxes, adding that the number of schools affected was expected to rise. (Representational image: Mikita Yo/Unsplash)
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