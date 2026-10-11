Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to energy ceasefire

World

US President says both sides have agreed to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure with immediate effect

File picture of US President Donald Trump. "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. REUTERS

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on each other's energy infrastructure.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

No further details were provided in the brief statement.