UAE President holds phone call with President of Kazakhstan

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to discuss the close relations and cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, as well as opportunities to further develop ties in various fields that serve mutual interests.

His Highness also congratulated His Excellency President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his birthday, wishing him good health, happiness, and longevity.

For his part, the President of Kazakhstan thanked His Highness for his congratulations, expressing appreciation for His Highness' sincere sentiment that embodies the solid relations between the two countries.

His Excellency wished the UAE further progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness the President.

