UAE President meets with Korean President at conclusion of state visit to Seoul

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, while accompanied by H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects. The meeting took place at the conclusion of His Highness' state visit to the Republic of Korea.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Korean President engaged in cordial conversation on the depth of relations between the two countries, expressing their satisfaction with the important outcomes of the visit with regard to the future of bilateral ties.

His Highness the President expressed his appreciation to the Korean President for the warm reception and hospitality that His Highness and the accompanying delegation received during the visit, wishing the Republic of Korea and its people further development and prosperity.

