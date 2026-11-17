Why a router installation sparked mass flight grounding: US is looking for answers
With over 18,000 flights canceled and L3Harris shares sliding, Transport Chief Sean Duffy demands billions from Congress to replace the FAA's aging telecom network.Reuters
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A traveler walks through Terminal 1 after United Airlines said it was troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights, at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, US, November 16, 2026. (Reuters)
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