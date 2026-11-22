Home Business Dubai’s Palm Springs records AED5.5 billion in sales as all 977 homes sell

Dubai’s Palm Springs records AED5.5 billion in sales as all 977 homes sell

Nakheel’s new Dubai community near Palm Jebel Ali is planned around family living, with schools, parks, shopping and more than 35km of walking, jogging and cycling routes

Emirates247

Published: 22 November 2026, 15:22 (UAE) 1 min read Share