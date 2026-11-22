Dubai’s Palm Springs records AED5.5 billion in sales as all 977 homes sell
Nakheel’s new Dubai community near Palm Jebel Ali is planned around family living, with schools, parks, shopping and more than 35km of walking, jogging and cycling routesEmirates247
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Nakheel said the response reflects continued demand for well-planned residential communities in Dubai that combine high-quality homes with the infrastructure, amenities and connectivity supporting modern family life.
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