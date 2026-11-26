The five-day event will showcase AI, robotics, smart mobility and digital infrastructure, with more than 500 expert speakers

The exhibition will then move to Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai, the new home of GITEX GLOBAL, from 8th to 11th December. Expand North Star, its start-up and investor event, will take place there from 8th to 10th December. File picture by WAM used for illustrative purpose.