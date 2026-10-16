‘I wanted to build a higher tower’: How Italian engineer Giovanni Zara Dubai-it with an AI-powered dream
He left a comfortable life in Italy for a new challenge in Dubai – and turned a childhood ambition into a business while pursuing his MBAHuda Tabrez
Graduating from one of the best engineering colleges in Europe in 2020, Zara got a Fullbright scholarship and moved to San Francisco for a year, where he attended classes while completing his internship at a software company in San Jose, an experience he says rewired him.