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    Dubai-it

    ‘I wanted to build a higher tower’: How Italian engineer Giovanni Zara Dubai-it with an AI-powered dream

    He left a comfortable life in Italy for a new challenge in Dubai – and turned a childhood ambition into a business while pursuing his MBA

    Huda Tabrez
    6 min read
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    Graduating from one of the best engineering colleges in Europe in 2020, Zara got a Fullbright scholarship and moved to San Francisco for a year, where he attended classes while completing his internship at a software company in San Jose, an experience he says rewired him.

    Graduating from one of the best engineering colleges in Europe in 2020, Zara got a Fullbright scholarship and moved to San Francisco for a year, where he attended classes while completing his internship at a software company in San Jose, an experience he says rewired him.

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