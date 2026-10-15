When Dubai-it becomes your school of life: How 27-year-old Karine Yengo Kaisa has learnt by being in the right environment

From landing her first job through sheer confidence to learning the hard lessons of entrepreneurship, the Cameroonian expat credits Dubai with giving her the tools to pursue her ambitions

Cameroonian expat Karine Yengo Kaisa moved to Dubai in 2019 at the age of 19, determined to challenge herself and pursue her dream of becoming a business mogul. From landing her first job as an investment consultant to navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship, the now 27-year-old credits Dubai’s fast-paced environment, opportunities and culture of innovation with shaping her professional journey and giving her the confidence to aim higher.