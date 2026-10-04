For air travellers: The 5-minute rule everyone gets wrong

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Flight attendants say preparing your documents and essential items before boarding can speed up the process and help avoid delays for hundreds of passengers

Many travellers assume their journey begins once they step onto the aircraft, but cabin crew say efficient travel starts at the boarding gate. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai: A few minutes of preparation before boarding a flight could help avoid delays and improve the travel experience for hundreds of passengers, according to aviation experts and former flight attendants.

Many travellers assume their journey begins once they step onto the aircraft, but cabin crew say efficient travel starts at the boarding gate.

Experts recommend following what they describe as the "five-minute rule": preparing everything needed during the flight before boarding rather than searching for items after entering the aircraft.

Saskia Jackson, a former flight attendant and now a travel consultant, advises passengers to take out any items they are likely to need during the flight, such as headphones, books or medication, before boarding.

She said this allows passengers behind them to continue moving instead of waiting in the aisle while someone searches through bags.

Small delays can add up

Experts also recommend having passports and boarding passes ready before reaching the gate.

Sophie VanKeneghem, a former flight attendant, said even brief delays can have a wider impact.

"A few seconds of hesitation," she said, "if repeated by hundreds of passengers, could eventually turn into a flight departure delay."

According to aviation specialists, boarding is a critical stage in ensuring flights depart on time, and minor delays caused by multiple passengers can create bottlenecks throughout the process.

More than just transport

VanKeneghem believes many travel frustrations stem from passenger behaviour rather than operational issues.

"A plane is not just a bus in the sky, it's a temporary city," she said.

She added that the best flights are not necessarily those that leave on schedule, but those where passengers show consideration for one another.

According to VanKeneghem, air travel becomes a better experience when travellers stop viewing fellow passengers as obstacles and instead recognise that everyone is sharing the same journey.

Experts say simple actions such as preparing travel documents, organising essential items in advance and boarding promptly can save valuable time and help ensure a smoother experience for all passengers.