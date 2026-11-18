UN Security Council holds ninth informal vote on next Secretary-General, with the UAE’s Lana Nusseibeh among the candidates
The round is not a final appointment, and the Council must still recommend a candidate for the General Assembly to decideEmirates247
2 min read
Share
Nusseibeh said she aspires to be a "Secretary-General with a geopolitical role," at a time when the UN is facing increasing questions about its ability to influence major conflicts. File photograph
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: