Home World UN Security Council holds ninth informal vote on next Secretary-General, with the UAE’s Lana Nusseibeh among the candidates

UN Security Council holds ninth informal vote on next Secretary-General, with the UAE’s Lana Nusseibeh among the candidates

The round is not a final appointment, and the Council must still recommend a candidate for the General Assembly to decide

Emirates247

Published: 18 November 2026, 23:15 (UAE) 2 min read Share