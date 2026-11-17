'Death is near': Inside the hoax bomb threats that rattled Europe's schools and airports
On November 2, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest after the airline received a bomb threat. The next day seven more flights and a cruise ship off the coast of Greece were targeted.Reuters
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Aircraft at Vaclav Havel Airport Prague after Czech police registered bomb threats against flights leaving from and arriving at the airport, amid a series of similar threats affecting flights across Europe, in Prague, Czech Republic, November 6, 2026. (Reuters)
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