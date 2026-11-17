Home World 'Death is near': Inside the hoax bomb threats that rattled Europe's schools and airports

'Death is near': Inside the hoax bomb threats that rattled Europe's schools and airports

On November 2, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest after the airline received a bomb threat. The next day seven more flights and a cruise ship off the coast of Greece were targeted.

Reuters

Published: 17 November 2026, 16:16 (UAE) 5 min read Share