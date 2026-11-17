The British royal couple are in Mumbai, India's financial capital, on a three-day visit centred around the Earthshot Prize,

Britain's William, Prince of Wales, rides an electric tuk-tuk as Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, takes the pillion seat, while arriving to meet this year's Earthshot Prize finalists at the Bandra Worli Sea Link Promenade, on the second day of the royal visit for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards, in Mumbai, India, November 17, 2026. (Reuters)