Home UAE Dubai RTA’s 67 research projects: Glowing road markings, cooled pavements and wireless bus charging

Dubai RTA’s 67 research projects: Glowing road markings, cooled pavements and wireless bus charging

The authority outlined its 2030 innovation strategy at Dubai Future Week, with road wind turbine tests due from the end of December, and research into turning Metro track vibrations into energy

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 19 November 2026, 01:29 (UAE) 5 min read Share