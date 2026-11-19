Dubai RTA’s 67 research projects: Glowing road markings, cooled pavements and wireless bus charging
The authority outlined its 2030 innovation strategy at Dubai Future Week, with road wind turbine tests due from the end of December, and research into turning Metro track vibrations into energy
By Emad El-Din Khalil5 min read
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Part of RTA's research and development projects, is a solution to cool pedestrian paths around Dubai and reduce the impact of heat. Picture credit: Supplied
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