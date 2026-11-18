Hamdan bin Mohammed approves City AI Agent initiative at Dubai Future Week 2026
New AI systems will support government operations as Dubai Future Week brings together experts, innovators and the community from 18 to 21 NovemberEmirates247
6 min read
Share
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, today attended the opening of Dubai Future Week 2026, which runs until 21 November.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: