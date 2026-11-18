Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Emirates NBD Group’s newly renovated headquarters
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Under the leadership of Ahmed bin Saeed, Emirates NBD Group sets a leading example of a financial institution capable of keeping pace with the future and taking the lead in shaping itEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed was briefed on the various stages of the renovation, including the building’s design, technology and sustainability standards. File photograph
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