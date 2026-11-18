Home UAE Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Emirates NBD Group’s newly renovated headquarters

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Emirates NBD Group’s newly renovated headquarters

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Under the leadership of Ahmed bin Saeed, Emirates NBD Group sets a leading example of a financial institution capable of keeping pace with the future and taking the lead in shaping it

Emirates247

Published: 18 November 2026, 20:35 (UAE) 6 min read Share