Saudi Aramco administrative building attacked, limited fire reported
Saudi Aramco administrative building in Dhahran attacked, sparking limited fire with no casualties, as Houthi missile and drone strikes on key Saudi sites escalate amid intensified Yemen conflictReuters
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Authorities responded to the incident late on Tuesday and took necessary measures, the ministry said, adding that there were no injuries or deaths.(File photo for illustrative purposes only)
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