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These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability., a MoFA statement said

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks by the Houthi Group on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the deaths of three people, a Moroccan, an Algerian, and a Sudanese national, and injuries to dozens of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.