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Multiple people wounded in blast at Riyadh international airport as travellers evacuated and flights diverted or cancelled amid escalating Houthi missile attacks, airlines including Kuwait Airways, Etihad and Qatar suspend services due to security situation

RIYADH: Many people were ‌wounded in a blast at Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, according to two eyewitnesses and two people briefed on the matter, and travellers were evacuated from parts of the facility.

One of the eyewitnesses reported seeing an explosion and then seeing multiple people lying injured on ⁠the ground inside the airport. More than a dozen ambulances were seen rushing to the airport.

The Saudi government's media office and the Saudi civil aviation authority did not immediately respond to requests ‌for comment on the incident.

Saturday's incident comes amid an escalation of missile strikes by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on the kingdom. The airport has already ‌been attacked twice this week, leaving four people dead ‌and others wounded, and badly damaging an aircraft.

Flight-tracking site ‌flightradar24 showed all flights to Riyadh ‌had either been diverted or cancelled, with only a helicopter hovering over the airport at one point.

The airport ‌urged passengers to contact their airlines directly and check ⁠their flight status before heading there.

Kuwait Airways cancels flights

Kuwait Airways said it had cancelled flights to and from the Saudi capital due to what it described as ⁠the closure ⁠of Riyadh airport because of the "security situation" there.

Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways earlier cancelled multiple flights between their respective hubs and Riyadh, with some cancellations ⁠extending into Monday.

Houthi attacks on Thursday and earlier in the week had already prompted a number of carriers to suspend or cancel services to the Saudi capital, shortly before Riyadh is due to host major energy and investment conferences.

Organisers of those ‌conferences said on Saturday they would go ahead as planned, and they sought to reassure attendees of their security.