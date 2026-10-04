Asian Games close in Japan as spotlight turns to Doha 2030

SPORTS

More than 11,000 athletes competed at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, where China topped the medals table and 40 of 45 teams won at least one medal

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. AP

Nagoya, Japan: The 2026 Asian Games concluded in Nagoya on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on an event that featured about 11,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions before passing the baton to Doha, Qatar, which will host the next edition in 2030.

The Games were officially closed by Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia.

Featuring 43 sports, including regional disciplines such as kabaddi, kurash and sepaktakraw, the Games also provided a preview of several athletes expected to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

China finished top of the medals table with 169 gold medals and 341 medals overall, followed by Japan with 83 golds and 269 medals. South Korea placed third with 39 golds and 150 medals, while India and Uzbekistan each won 21 gold medals, followed by Iran with 19 golds.

A total of 40 of the 45 participating countries and regions won at least one medal.

Among the standout performances was Japanese swimmer Shin Ohashi, 17, who set a world record in the men's 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:04.83.

China's Yu Zidi, aged 13, won the women's 200m butterfly and was part of China's victorious 200m and 400m medley relay teams. Organisers named her the female most valuable athlete of the Games.

Thailand's Puripol Boonson was named male most valuable athlete after winning the 100m and 200m sprint titles.

India defeated Pakistan to win men's cricket gold, while South Korea claimed gold medals in men's football and baseball.

The Games also featured the debut of mixed martial arts, with competitors wearing gloves and shin guards.

Drummers perform during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. AP Closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. AP

Organisers promoted the event as a sustainable edition, using a cruise ship, hotels and temporary accommodation for athletes instead of building a traditional athletes' village.

The event was not without challenges, including transportation issues and accommodation pressures caused by late registrations. Organisers said around 17,000 athletes, coaches and officials eventually attended, exceeding original projections.

Despite the difficulties, Olympic Council of Asia Director General Husain Al Musallam defended the organisation of the Games.

"Yes, the organising committee had challenges," he said. "But our duty and responsibility as leaders was to work hard with the organising committee, to help Japan demonstrate to the world that Japan can deliver."