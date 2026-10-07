Ronaldo says he is still available for Portugal after walkin...

SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he remains available for Portugal despite walking out on the squad, apologizes to teammates, expects punishment and explains dispute with coach Jorge Jesus over Nations League plans

File photo: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Nigeria in Leiria, Portugal, Wednesday, June 10. Picture credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo is not following Lionel Messi into international retirement just yet.

The Portugal superstar said he will remain available to play for his national team, despite having walked out on the squad during the current international window.

In a long statement issued through the Portuguese media Tuesday, Ronaldo said recently hired coach Jorge Jesus had not been true to his word about when he would play the striker in the latest round of Nations League matches.

Still, the 41-year-old Ronaldo said he owed his teammates an apology and expects to receive a punishment.

"I can promise all my fans, and naturally especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches. There will be time for that," Ronaldo said.

He added: "Therefore, if I am physically fit, playing for my club, hopefully scoring goals, then after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team.”

Ronaldo said he had agreed to a plan for managing his playing time and that he expected the coach to publicly clarify the situation and accept responsibility. He said Jesus did not follow through and instead spoke aggressively at a press conference, causing a breakdown of trust.