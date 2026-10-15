Home SPORTS Fifty days to go until Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Fifty days to go until Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Beyond the racing, Yasalam presented by etisalat will bring a packed programme of music and entertainment to Yas Island, with a record of 11 artists already announced as part of the festival lineup

WAM

Published: 15 October 2026, 21:34 (UAE) 3 min read Share