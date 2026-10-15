Fifty days to go until Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Beyond the racing, Yasalam presented by etisalat will bring a packed programme of music and entertainment to Yas Island, with a record of 11 artists already announced as part of the festival lineupWAM
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Taking place from December 3-6, Yas Island will once again host the final round of the Formula One World Championship and multiday Yasalam festival with global music stars performing across multiple venues. Picture credit: WAM
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