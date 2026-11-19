A day in Dubai in 2040: Waste becomes a ‘gift’, buildings are designed digitally and a digital twin tests fixes first
An interactive experience at Dubai Future Week by Dubai Municipality set out six time stations showing how municipal services could change
By Emad El-Din Khalil5 min read
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The Dubai Municipality presented an interactive experience titled ‘The City That Never Sleeps’, in which it depicted the features of life in Dubai in 2040. Picture credit: Supplied
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