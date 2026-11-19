Home UAE A day in Dubai in 2040: Waste becomes a ‘gift’, buildings are designed digitally and a digital twin tests fixes first

A day in Dubai in 2040: Waste becomes a ‘gift’, buildings are designed digitally and a digital twin tests fixes first

An interactive experience at Dubai Future Week by Dubai Municipality set out six time stations showing how municipal services could change

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 19 November 2026, 23:44 (UAE) 5 min read Share