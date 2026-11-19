Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates Ahmed Khamis Al Hameli School and attends joint aviation graduation ceremony
The school will introduce future generations to the pioneers of UAE military aviation and the men and women of the Armed Forces who have helped safeguard the country’s security and stabilityEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, inaugurated the Ahmed Khamis Al Hameli School at the Joint Aviation Institute.
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