Home UAE Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates Ahmed Khamis Al Hameli School and attends joint aviation graduation ceremony

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates Ahmed Khamis Al Hameli School and attends joint aviation graduation ceremony

The school will introduce future generations to the pioneers of UAE military aviation and the men and women of the Armed Forces who have helped safeguard the country’s security and stability

Emirates247

Published: 19 November 2026, 20:50 (UAE) 2 min read Share